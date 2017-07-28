Beverly Hills’ Bubbles on the Boulevard with Perrier-Jouët

Perrier-Jouët, one of the world’s most celebrated Champagnes and famed for its clean, crisp flavors—as well as for the hand-painted art nouveau anemones that decorate its collectable “flower bottles”—has linked arms with the iconic Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. A landmark since 1928, the Beverly Wilshire opened at the apex of what has become the legendary Beverly Hills “Golden Triangle” at the junction of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

The result is a unique one-month-long dining experience at the Beverly Wilshire’s The Blvd outdoor patio restaurant, which has been picturesquely transformed into the “Garden of Wonder” and will last from now until September 1.

A plush faux lawn and elegant garden furniture, all evoking the green and white Perrier-Jouët belle époque theme, provide a summertime setting for an exclusive Champagne-centric menu, with entrées ranging from $28 to $70. The menu, which is exclusive to the Garden of Wonder, features items such as foie gras terrine with savory French toast and rhubarb gastrique, with pickled strawberries and Thai basil; vanilla-maple-seared local diver scallops and Maine lobster with roasted corn chanterelle risotto and basil foam; and a dessert tower of petite confections, pastries, and chocolates.

Everything has been created to be complemented by Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut ($30), Perrier-Jouët Blason Rose ($45), and Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut 2007 ($65), all of which are served in graceful PJ-monogrammed flutes. Full bottles, including Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Blanc de Blanc 2004 ($650), are also available.

In addition, a specialty cocktail list includes the popular Pretty Woman ($28)—named in tribute to the Julia Roberts/Richard Gere movie that was filmed at the Beverly Wilshire—made with Perrier-Jouët Blason Rose Champagne.

Garden of Wonder seating is limited, with hotel guests having priority; there is a $200 minimum per table for non-hotel guests. Dining at The Blvd’s Garden of Wonder, which looks out onto two of the most fabulous streets in Beverly Hills, is more apt to result in automobile spying than people watching, as the throaty roars of Lamborghinis and Ferraris are often augmented by the quiet purr of a passing Bentley or Rolls-Royce.

Al fresco dining in Beverly Hills has never been more bubbly and elegant.