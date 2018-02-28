// RR One

Corti Brothers Stash Fetches Big Bucks in Online Auction

Twenty-six bottles of rare whisky were sold for $73,524.

By on February 28, 2018
Corti Brothers Whisky

Related Articles

In 1947, brothers Frank and Gino Corti opened a grocery store in Sacramento. Three decades later, with Frank’s son, Darrell, at the helm, Corti Brothers spearheaded what the L.A. Times dubbed a “gourmet food revolution,” importing items such as fresh white truffles, balsamic vinegar, and San Marzano canned tomatoes—all considered exotic foodstuffs in 1970s California.

Darrell Corti is also fond of old-world whisky, and during a downturn in the market in the 1980s, he started buying up casks full of Scotch from iconic distilleries like Clynelish and the Macallan. He contracted Aberdeen-based R.W. Duthie Co. to bottle the whisky before importing and selling it under the family name. Over the years, these highly sought-after whiskies came to be known as Duthie for Corti bottlings.

Earlier this month, a Scottish-based online auctioneer liquidated the world’s largest known private collection of rare Corti Brothers whiskies. Twenty-six bottles, which previously belonged to a whisky enthusiast in the U.K., were auctioned off individually, fetching a total of £52,865 ($73,524) from nine winning bidders.

Corti Brothers Whisky

Corti Brothers Whisky  Photo: Courtesy Corti Brothers

Highlights from the auction include a 21 Year Old Clynelish that sold for £8,000 ($11,126). The whisky went into barrel in 1965, 2 years before the original Clynelish distillery was shut down (it later reopened for a short time as Brora, producing whiskies that are also considered classics). A 22 Year Old Bowmore bottled in 1964 drew a winning bid of £3,500 ($4,867), just slightly more than a Springbank (£3,189 or $4,435) from 1958 bottled in ’83. The Imperial Distillery in Speyside had a checkered 100-year history marked by numerous closures and reopenings. The scarcity of inventory accounted for two bottles of Imperial 1963 fetching £3,000 ($4,172) apiece.

The one-off Duthie for Corti auction was another successful stroke for Perthshire firm Whisky Auctioneer, which formed in 2013 and recently made waves with the sale of a 30-year-old bottle of 1964 second-edition Black Bowmore single malt for a record £11,900 ($16,673).

More Spirits

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad