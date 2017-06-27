You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carbonadi is a Real Gem of a Vodka

This new premium vodka from Italy has an unusual filtration process.

By on June 27, 2017
Carbonadi vodka lifestyle shot

Related Articles

Nestled at the foot of the Italian Alps and tucked between Switzerland and France, the Piedmont region of northern Italy is famous for its wines, most notably Barolo. So it comes as a sippable surprise to discover that Carbonadi (750 mL $80; 1 liter $90), one of the newest, smoothest, ultra-premium vodkas, originates from a small, family-owned distillery in this same region.

But then, considering that Piedmont’s nutrient-rich soil also produces some of Italy’s highest quality organic wheat, it is easy to see the influence of terroir on this crystalline spirit, especially when this wheat, which is blended with pristine Alpine water, is used to create the mash that is distilled to create Carbonadi.

Carbonadi vodka closeup of bottle

However, it is its unique filtration process that gives Carbonadi its distinct, light crispness. As its name implies, after being distilled five times through activated charcoal, Carbonadi is micro-oxygenated and filtered through rare carbonados (commonly known as “black diamonds”), a micro-porous and extremely resilient form of natural diamond.

It is the extra-porous properties of carbonados that, during filtration, gives them the ability to extract impurities that conventional filtration methods cannot. The result is a pure, crystal clean, ultra-smooth vodka with an herbal and almost jewel-like finish. Bottled at a gentle 80 proof, it is best enjoyed chilled and straight up.

More Spirits

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

ad