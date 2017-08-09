A Chance to Obtain the Unobtainable …Whiskey, That Is

For an opportunity to partake of some of the world’s most exclusive bourbon, the place to be on Friday, August 18, is downtown Los Angeles. On that night, and that night only, Aston Martin and Langley Social Club (a Scotch whisky social club) will present A Taste of Unobtainium.

As the name unsubtly suggests, the bourbon that’ll be poured at this event—rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle 12, 15, 20, and 23 Year Old, and the nearly impossible-to-find Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old—isn’t easy to come by.

Earlier this year, Buffalo Trace released a mere 700 bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old to retailers at a suggested retail price of $1,800. Save yourself a trip down to your local liquor store, though; you won’t find any of these bottles on the shelves. The few available bottles that remain on the secondary market are going for upward of $3,000.

Langley Social Club founder Neille Caroline and Josh Peters, author of The Whiskey Jug, will preside over the tasting, with food pairings provided by chef and soul-food virtuoso Jason Fullilove. Mixologist Jeremy Lake will be on hand serving bourbon-based cocktails, including a specialty called The Ripcord, made with the Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year Old.

A Taste of Unobtainium will be held at a private residence in downtown Los Angeles (exact details provided after purchase). Individual tickets are $2,500 apiece, with 20 percent off a purchase of two or more. For tickets, visit langleysocial.com/atou/tickets.