// RR One

Ring In the New Year with Friends, Champagne, and a Personally Engraved Bottle of Louis XIII Cognac

New York’s ultimate New Year’s Eve extravaganza promises a perfect view of the fireworks in addition to one of the world’s most collectable Cognacs.

By on December 13, 2017
Asiate Mandarin Oriental

Related Articles

New Yorkers are known to go to absurd lengths to celebrate New Year’s Eve—whether it’s standing for hours in Times Square just to watch the ball drop at midnight or paying hundreds of dollars to dine at chain restaurants because they offer a view of said ball. Less absurd and much more extravagant is the Big Apple’s most spectacular way to welcome 2018—and while it doesn’t involve an up-close view of the famous ball, it features enough hoopla that the ball won’t even be missed.

The private dining room at Asiate at Mandarin Oriental, New York is hosting the Rémy Martin Louis XIII Exclusive Experience ($70,000) with room for 12 revelers to spend the final hours of 2017 in style. The meal includes a Beluga caviar tasting and amuse course, featuring beausoleil oysters and Louis Roederer Champagne, followed by a six-course tasting dinner and exclusive wine pairings prepared especially for the occasion by executive chef Cyril Renaud and chef de cuisine Mazen Mustafa.

Rémy Martin Louis XIII Mandarin Oriental

Rémy Martin Louis XIII Exclusive Experience at the Mandarin Oriental, New York  Photo: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, New York

Among the featured dishes are Maine lobster accompanied by a 2013 Château Margaux; foie gras with Asian pear and sake créme paired with a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Burgundy from 2014; and Wagyu beef with black truffle, served with a 1970 Château Mouton Rothschild Bordeaux. Dessert and petit fours are paired with a 1997 Château d’Yquem Sauternes. It wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without bubbles, so in addition to the wine pairings, Louis Roederer Champagne will flow throughout the evening, both at the private dinner and, starting at midnight, at the Roederer Champagne Reception, which will feature an open bar, a deejay, and more entertainment.

Of course, it’s called the Louis XIII Exclusive Experience for a reason. In addition to pours of the Cognac throughout the evening, each guest will take home a personally engraved bottle of Louis XIII, along with an engraved Louis XIII Pillet crystal glass. The eau de vie contained within each bottle takes up to a century to mature, which means that guests will ring in 2018 with a Cognac that’s been in the works since roughly the Woodrow Wilson administration.

For other revelers who desire an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience sans the Cognac event, Asiate’s main dining room will also be serving the same prix fixe dinner for $918 per guest, with Champagne and slightly less premium wine pairings for an additional $398. Admission to the Champagne reception after 10 pm is $200 per celebrant. Either way, the last meal of 2017 is guaranteed to be one of the most memorable.

More Spirits

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad