10 Craft Beers for Summer that Are Exceptionally High-End and Hard-to-Find

For better or worse, today’s craft brewers sometimes seem hell-bent on creating beers with huge grain bills, heavy hop doses, and alcohol-by-volume percentages better suited to high-yield stock portfolio return rates than something once thought to quench thirst.

So, it is with a return to decency in mind (and peaking summer temperatures) that we present 10 artisan beers that are light, drinkable, and equally worthy of enjoying with your feet in the sand or beneath the dining table. And yet, with selections including saisons, sours, lagers, and lambics hailing from Belgium, Germany, Canada, California, and elsewhere, these beers present dynamic ranges of flavors that will simultaneously stimulate palates and quench thirsts—assuming you can find them, for these beers are rare delights that may require some exploration to locate, but the extra effort will be deliciously rewarded.