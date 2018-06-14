Five Fine Bourbons to Drink on National Bourbon Day

We take National Bourbon Day seriously over here. The American-born spirit has a vast range of flavor profiles, pairs exceptionally well with a steak, and serves as a divine aperitif. And of course, most are aware that Kentucky produces some of the most iconic bourbons for a reason: The Bluegrass Sate features limestone-filtered water, which delivers unparalleled purity to the whiskey. Kentucky also ages about 95 percent of the world’s bourbon, proving the source of the spirit truly matters. This barrel-aged distilled drink is made primarily from corn but can exhibit everything from fruity undertones to hints of caramel, catering to a range of palettes.

As it is nearly impossible to choose a favorite bourbon, we have rounded up a handful of our recent top picks—including Pappy Van Winkle’s robust 23 Year Old and Knob Creek’s 125 proof 25th Anniversary Bourbon. Whether you prefer your bourbon with a dash of water, a slice of ice, or straight up, these five selections are your guide to sipping in style this holiday.