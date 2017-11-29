6 Limited-Edition Islay Whiskies You Need to Try

The island of Islay (pronounced eye-la) is one of the smallest single malt whisky-producing regions of Scotland. Currently, only eight distilleries call the 239-square-mile island home, yet it remains one of the most popular whisky regions in the country. To keep up with that demand—and perhaps a determining factor for the region’s popularity among whisky enthusiasts—Islay distilleries are routinely crafting rare expressions. Some feature the distilleries’ exceptionally old stocks, while others rely on unique and elegant finishing techniques. Here’s a taste of six limited-edition Islay single-malts now available, if only for a brief time.