7 Exclusive Small-Batch Gins for Premium Cocktails

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Gin has always been one of the most popular clear spirits. It’s classic. Timeless. A subtle and beguiling liquor that is the foundation for a host of exquisite cocktails. Though invented by the Dutch, who dubbed it “genever,” for many people, gin is most often associated with England, where many of the world’s renown brands are produced.

While stalwarts such as Beefeater, Tanqueray, and Bombay Sapphire dominate the market, the resurgence of interest in craft cocktails over the past decade has given birth to a new wave of artisanal gin slingers. Here are seven of the best small brands available.