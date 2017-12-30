9 Sparkling Wines for New Year’s Eve
Pop these elegant Champagnes and sparkling wines for your 2017 New Year’s celebrations.
This holiday season has seen the release of sparkling wines of distinction at all price levels. Wines that include exclusive limited-edition Dom Perignon, other notable French Champagne houses such as Taittinger and Krug, and even the lesser-known, but elegant Italian cuvées can stand up to meatier main dishes. Here are nine selections to raise a toast to this New Year’s Eve.