A Spiritual Quest: Weekend Cocktail Bars for the Curiously Thirsty

Whether you are ready to drown your stresses in the nectar of a Pimm’s Cup or ring in your successes with a gin and absinthe cocktail, we recommend the best cocktail bars across the country to quench your thirst. These five bars—spanning from L.A. to Manhattan—are designed to offer an indulgent retreat into the world of spirits and offer menus that tempt you with over 30 different brands of rye whiskeys, jalapeño-infused tequila, and a tasting that pairs edible delicacies (think pickled quail eggs) with a 21-year-old Glenfiddich. One new hotspot in L.A. even has psychics in residence to give spiritual readings to tipsy travelers.

Rounding out the long work week with a hefty pour from your favorite mixologist may not be an option, but you can still draw inspiration from them and create your own handmade libation. Read on to begin your quest to find the perfect handcrafted cocktail to arouse your senses.