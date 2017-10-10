Amaro Gets an American Makeover at the Bar

Amari, the favorite after-dinner drink of stylish Italians, is getting new life as mixology’s ingredient du jour in the U.S. Traditionally sipped after dinner as a way to help digest a meal, most amari were crafted from a base of medicinal herbs. No longer just relegated to post-meal sipping, amaro (Italian for bitter) is playing a starring role in cocktails across America thanks to its herbal flavor—which pairs well with whiskey and rum—and increasing prevalence in the U.S.

Not sure where to start when it comes to amaro? Here are four types of our favorite amari (besides the well-known Campari and Aperol) and how America’s top bartenders are mixing them up.