Best of the Best: The 11 Best Spirits of the Year

Premium agave spirits in particular reached a new pinnacle over the past year and elevated the tequila and mezcal categories altogether—a trend reflected in our choice for the winning bottle. Behind that advancement are wider-ranging unconventional barrel choices, the blending of multiple vintages, and extended aging far beyond the extra-añejo requirement of three years. Among whiskies, we saw a proliferation of cask-strength single malts and bourbons—some climbing higher than 120 proof. Experimenting with atypical woods and techniques for both aging and finishing continued apace, and distillers took their craft to the next level through creative blending from disparate casks.