Where Would You Go for a Sip of the Last Rum Commissioned for the British Royal Navy?
These four bars are serving some of the most unique rum cocktails and rarest rums on pour.
From the lightest mixing rums to the most elegant aged sippers, from tiki mugs to snifters, rum is beloved by the most sophisticated bartenders; its best expressions can match the finest single malts and Cognacs in complexity and nuance. But these days, in too many bars rum is relegated to party-drink status, frozen and artificially flavored. And in spirits-centric watering holes, the list of whiskies can run into the hundreds, with only a handful of rums often considered enough.
What’s a rum sophisticate to do? In New York, bars are starting to show a newfound appreciation for rum. These four establishments will delight any aficionado with a predilection for sophisticated rum-based cocktails as well as satisfy spirits fans who prefer their rums unadulterated.