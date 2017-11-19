Booze without Borders: Whisky, Gin, Vodka, and More Spirits from Around the World

Photography by Grant Cornett

Styling by Janine Iversen

The world has seemingly become a smaller place of late, with a greater variety of libations hailing from an increasingly diverse selection of countries. Familiar spirits now come from unfamiliar sources, with delightful results, such as gin from Japan and Australia and whisky from France and New Zealand. As the autumn hues of gold and brown reflect the colors of the spirits within our glasses, and as the first festive lights of the approaching Yuletide begin to twinkle along the boulevards and on rooftops, we are again reminded of the camaraderie and joy that comes from sharing a glass with friends. Draw compatriots near and far a little closer with this selection of fine sips.