Boston’s Bar Scene Might Be the Most Innovative in the Nation

Maybe it’s Boston’s creative intellectual vibe, or perhaps it’s how deeply rooted the city is in history. Whatever it is, Boston has some of the nation’s most innovative bartenders serving up libations worth a fine study. Whether they’re explaining the history of the cocktail or making you something you’ve never heard of, you’ll instantly succumb to the offering and want a second pour.

Here, we explore five venues that include some of the city’s newest—Bully Boy’s tasting room and Ruka—as well as ones that are on their way to becoming legends, such as Yvonne’s, the Oak Bar, and Eastern Standard. This is by no means a comprehensive list of our favorite bars in Boston, but consider it an aperitif.