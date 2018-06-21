5 Fine Whiskies to Celebrate National Hydration Day, the End of June, or Just Your Love of Whiskey

National Hydration Day, which just happens to fall on this Saturday, June 23, is when Americans from all walks of life set aside their differences and come together to celebrate one of our most cherished shared values: not dying of thirst. And while the experts will tell you that the act of consuming liquid ought to be observed every day, something about drinking on June 23 feels a bit more special—like we’re taking part in something bigger than just the routine intake of fluid.

This year, toast National Hydration Day with a thirst quencher from one of these five fine distilleries. Sure, other so-called experts may caution that drinking whiskey doesn’t actually count as hydration, but let’s save counting for National Math Day, shall we? Happy hydrating!