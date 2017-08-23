These Sommeliers Share Their Rare Wines By the Glass

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Plenty of restaurants have great wine cellars, but the most-prized bottles are usually restricted to the wine list and with restaurant markups, prices quickly climb into the thousands. But around the country, there are a few places that pour great vintages by the glass. They are treasures for serious wine lovers, and the best classrooms for beginners, offering a chance to taste the world’s great wines at a moment of aged perfection, without investing a fortune.