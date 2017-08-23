These Sommeliers Share Their Rare Wines By the Glass
Some of the best wine bars in the country often pour prized vintages for guests in the know.
Plenty of restaurants have great wine cellars, but the most-prized bottles are usually restricted to the wine list and with restaurant markups, prices quickly climb into the thousands. But around the country, there are a few places that pour great vintages by the glass. They are treasures for serious wine lovers, and the best classrooms for beginners, offering a chance to taste the world’s great wines at a moment of aged perfection, without investing a fortune.