The Best Rums for Scotch Lovers

VIEW SLIDESHOW

We sat down with spirits expert Fred Minnick on the eve of the release of his latest book, focused on that beguiling brown spirit of summer—rum. His latest tome is Rum Curious: The Indispensable Tasting Guide to the World’s Spirit, published in June.

“Everyone knows rum is great for making cocktails, but it’s also a fantastic sipping spirit,” says Minnick. “Whiskies and brandies are what people have traditionally ordered to drink neat. Well, I say it’s high time to pour two fingers of the world’s best rum and enjoy it in all its complexity and diversity.” Sounds like a plan. Here are 7 great sippers Minnick recommends.