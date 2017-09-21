These 6 Aspen Cocktails Are Like Sipping Autumn in a Glass

“I came for the winter but stayed for the summers” is a common Colorado mantra. Yet fall is the ultimate Rocky Mountain high. Come mid-September in Aspen, summer crowds have waned and restaurants, boutiques, and nearby trails are prepped for autumn play. And just when do those brilliant aspens turn? The town’s bellwether is a little grove in the Hunter Creek Valley. Visible from downtown, its yellow parade downhill has begun. You’ll want to kick back and celebrate the beauty of nature’s paintbrush with these drinks.