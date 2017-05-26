The Legendary Bowmore Gets a Japanese Twist

Bowmore Mizunara Cask Finish.

As the world shrinks and commercial borders blur, the demand for premium whiskies continues to grow exponentially, according to Christian Navarro, president and principal of Wally’s Wine and Spirits in West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Navarro, who is also active in the auction arena, pairs his clients with ideal bottles for both investment and enjoyment. One expression that measures up on both fronts is Bowmore Mizunara Cask Finish from Scotland’s isle of Islay.

The Proposition

Bowmore has been producing scotch since the 1700s. The team consists of artisans with a rich tradition and an incredible set of values when it comes to quality—but they are not afraid to experiment. For this particular whisky, Bowmore was somehow able to obtain extremely rare casks made of mizunara, a scarce Japanese oak that is usually reserved for only the top distilleries in its native land. The coveted wood contributes a unique dimension to the whisky’s already legendary nature.

The Selling Points

The Islay scotches have always had a very distinct character defined by peat and sea salt. This one, however, is amazing in that the mizunara has added flavors of citrus, tropical fruit, and a strange but beautiful essence of wildflowers. The scotch just explodes out of the glass—it really is a case where one plus one actually ends up being three. To have such a cask used by one of the most revered producers in the world makes this release a highly promising collectible.

The Estimate

The Bowmore Mizunara Cask Finish was originally available for $1,000 in 2015. It now can cost upwards of $2,000 and could easily double or triple in price over the next few years. After all, only 2,000 bottles were ever made: That’s it; there is no more.