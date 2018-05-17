Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey Honors the Emancipated Slave Who Helped Launch a Brand

For most of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey’s 150-year history, popular lore held that the brand’s namesake was an orphan who learned how to distill whiskey at the foot of a preacher who’d taken him in—a guy by the name of Dan Call. The popular lore, it turns out, might well be little more than a story. Thanks in large part to dogged research by author Fawn Weaver, we now know that the man who actually taught Jack Daniel how to coax precious hooch from a still—and specifically Tennessee whiskey—was Nathan “Nearest” Green. He was a slave, which perhaps goes a long way toward explaining why his story was lost in time.

The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in 1865, and a year later, Jack Daniel opened his eponymous distillery. He hired Nearest Green as his distiller, and the rest is history. Real history. Un-whitewashed.

Nearest hailed from Maryland, where he presumably learned the ins and outs of distillation. It’s unclear when he arrived in Lynchburg, Tenn., but what can be confirmed is that he is the first African-American master distiller on record in the United States. And now, the name of one of the most influential distillers the world never knew is finally where it rightfully belongs: emblazoned on a bottle of whiskey.

To be clear, Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey is not affiliated with Jack Daniel’s. It’s an independently owned brand that launched in July. Plans are afoot for a distillery, tasting room, and music venue in Shelbyville, Tenn., but for now Uncle Nearest sources its whiskey from the Cascade Hollow Distilling Company in Tullahoma (formerly the George Dickel Distillery).

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged ($60) undergoes the same sugar-maple charcoal filtration process Jack Daniel’s is famous for and is aged in charred new American oak barrels. The Premium Aged is a light caramel-colored whiskey that smells of dried grass, peaches, and maple syrup. It’s made to appeal to those who enjoy whiskey on the sweeter side. But don’t let that oatmeal-raisin cookie flavor fool you—at 100 proof, this confectionery treat packs a wallop. It’s best served over a little ice, or in a cocktail with lemon juice and honey.