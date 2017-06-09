Whisky of the Week: Kavalan Amontillado Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

In Edgar Allen Poe’s the Cask of Amontillado, a man takes fatal revenge on a rival after luring him into a wine cellar with the promise of a rare dry sherry. Like the ill-fated nobleman, Fortunato, the spirit in this expression spent considerable time immured in a barrel room. In the end, however, the Kavalan Amontillado Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky ($599) fared much better. The Amontillado sherry that seasoned the casks was matured with a cap of flor, imbuing it with a fresh baked bread flavor that is evident in the whisky. There are notes of butterscotch and almonds on the palate as well. Smooth and pleasantly oily. Finishes with a spicy zing. (kavalanwhisky.com)