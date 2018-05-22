The Wine Cellar You Always Wanted Is in . . . Maui?

For serious wine lovers, a stay at Four Seasons Maui just got considerably more interesting. The resort, located on the spectacular Wailea Coast, has long been one of Hawaii’s great destinations for single-interest travelers, whether that interest is a deep dive into tennis, water sports, or even top-notch island dining (Spago Maui doesn’t disappoint). But with the recent renovation of its Elite Suites, the resort is offering an exclusive wine collection for aficionados, akin to having a small, private cellar on-site—expertly curated by a sommelier—with unparalleled access to French and California wines.

In fact, the somm in question is Christian Navarro, president and cofounder of Wally’s Wine & Spirits in Los Angeles. Four Seasons Resort Maui has partnered with Wally’s on an immersive wine experience for Elite Suite guests, starting with the curated wine list itself. From bubbly through red, the bottles offer rare access and include such examples as 1999 Billecart-Salmon Les Clos Saint-Hilaire Champagne, 2014 Joseph Drouhin Marquis de Laguiche Montrachet, 2011 Marcassin Vineyard Chardonnay, 2013 Colgin IX Estate, 1994 Harlan Estate, and Château Petrus Pomerol going back to 1998.

Ordering a bottle launches classic Four Seasons service and epicurean choices: It can be poured privately in your suite paired with nibbles from the chef or with a full-blown private wine-paired dinner. Or, dinner with the wine can be arranged in another private ocean-view spot.

The Four Seasons Maui Elite Suites wine program might be the first of its kind in the world, but consider it a harbinger of an exciting trend in exclusive wine experiences. As Navarro indicated recently at an industry event, at a time when wine lovers have broad access to wines and information about them online, he (and his equally connected cohorts) offers personalization—curated wine tastings and food pairings—in partnership with luxury service providers.

Of course, it takes a team on the ground to deliver a riveting wine experience. To that end, Four Seasons Maui has 18 sommeliers on staff (introductory, certified, and advanced) to get the details right. And beyond the moment, the partnership with Navarro and Wally’s can arrange for guests to connect with featured winemakers and visit and tour their wineries wherever they are in the world.

The rate for a two-bedroom, oceanfront Elite Suite is $14,000 per night.