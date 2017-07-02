Learn How to Make Cabernet Sauvignon Alongside Vintners in Napa

Oenophiles can now try their hand at making Cabernet Sauvignon alongside vintners from Round Pond Estate, a boutique vineyard in Napa, Calif. The winemaking classes will give guests an exclusive, hands-on opportunity to learn the ins and outs of making the estate’s popular Gravel Series Wines (Secret Garden, the Vow, and the Scholar’s Gate).

From June through August, guests can tour the Round Pond Estate in a 1941 Round Pond red truck, learning about everything from terroir to fermentation along the way. In addition to learning about farming methods and witnessing veraison (the ripening of the fruit), guests can smell oak barrels and learn why barrel selection matters when crafting wine.

Once harvest is in full swing in September through November, oenophiles will be involved in the crush process from start to finish. After picking ripe grapes, guests will have the opportunity to work on the sorting table, test sugars, measure alcohol levels, and taste the partially fermented juice.

In the spring (March through May), guests will head to the barrel cellar and learn how to blend wines. Winemakers will teach guests how to select wines that complement each other and craft their own bespoke blend.

Each winemaking class is followed by lunch and wine pairings on the winery terrace, which overlooks the Mayacamas Mountain range. Guests can book a day session for $800 per person, or choose all three seasons for $2,200.