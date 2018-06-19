Roger Federer Serves Up His Own Champagne

If exclusivity can be measured by scarcity, Moët & Chandon—in partnership with tennis great Roger Federer—is taking the concept of exclusive to all-new heights with the launch of its newest Champagne collection. Christened Greatness Since 1998 and bottled in magnums, the 20-year-old bubbly is a veritable celebration of Swiss-born Federer’s historic 20-year career. The vintage marks the year he joined the professional tennis circuit, charting a course toward an eventual 20 Grand Slam championships. The magnums are priced at 19,998 euros (about $24,000), and only 20 bottles will be available worldwide.

The wine itself, a blend of 40 percent Chardonnay, 35 percent Pinot Noir, and 25 percent Pinot Meunier, spent 14 years on the lees before being disgorged in 2013, resulting in a maturity described in terms of “warm brioche, wax, acacia honey, marzipan, and candied fruit.” And by report, the texture on the palate is “as light and airy as silk voile,” the finish “fresh and pure, with lingering notes of lemon, licorice, and spearmint.” The package reflects the player and his sport, with a racket-like leather grip around the bottle etched with Federer’s signature. He will also hand-sign each bottle as it is ordered.

All proceeds from the sale of the 20 Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage bottles will go to the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education in southern Africa and his native Switzerland. Federer describes just what that means to him: “The bottle is an amazing Champagne. But beyond the personal pride I get from this launch and the beautiful bottle, I am thrilled that Moët & Chandon has generously committed to donating all profits to the Roger Federer Foundation. It stands for the generosity of the house and helps us meet the goal of bringing education to one million underprivileged children in southern Africa and Switzerland.”

Federer has even more to celebrate, as he regains the world’s No. 1 tennis ranking—at 36, the oldest player to have retaken the top spot. A fine Champagne is in order. Greatness Since 1998 will be available starting July 1 through Moët Hennessy’s boutique. Just email rogerfederer20@moet.com.