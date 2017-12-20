5 Wines with a Claim to Steak

Think of a fine beef filet as you would a classic artist such as Paul Simon. Both are something special on their own, but when paired with the right partner—be it a robust Napa Cabernet Sauvignon or a spindly, curly haired tenor from Queens—well, that’s when the real magic happens. That’s what separates a decent toe-tapper like “Kodachrome” from an epic tour de force such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Alas, Simon and Garfunkel called it quits a long time ago, but we’re happy to report that wine and steak are still making beautiful music together. We consulted some of America’s most knowledgeable sommeliers to find out which reds are ready to share the stage with premium cuts of meat this holiday season.