7 Wines You’ll Go to the Ends of the Earth For

For those jet-setters who seek out the unusual pockets of the world and are equally adventurous of palate, Fahara Zamorano, head sommelier at Gwen in Los Angeles, has chosen this list of wines from places as diverse as Tasmania, Lebanon, and Slovenia. Most of the bottles included here are made from vines farmed both organically and biodynamically, and some have unusual styles or varietals to keep their recipients on the trail of discovery.