8 Ways to Give Back to Wine Country Wildfire Relief

“Giving back” holds extra gravitas in Napa and Sonoma this holiday season as California’s premier wineries do their part to aid in the area’s recovery from recent devastating wildfires. And nothing feels as good as giving back. Statistics show that people who donate to charity are often passionate about the cause and feel fulfilled by their giving. So if you’re a passionate oenophile, consider ordering some favorite bottles for your upcoming holiday feasts, and you’ll be supporting the thousands of people and families who lost homes, belongings, and toys in October’s fires.