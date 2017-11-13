Celebrate the CFO Who Led You To a Great Q4 with These Wines
These 6 wines will please anyone who enjoys a safe bet that’s sure to pay dividends down the line.
view slideshow
If your company rounded out Q4 with a win for the year, you might consider rewarding your numbers-driven CFO with a wine that is sure to appreciate. He may likely cellar and never sip the nectar within these bottles recommended by master sommelier Daniel Johnnes, who is the wine director for Daniel Boulud’s Dinex Group, but your CFO will surely enjoy tracking the rise of such an investment.