Drink Pink This Summer

Rosé is unquestionably the wine of the moment. Not only is there a roadside rosé drive-thru (courtesy of Wölffer Estate) in the Hamptons, but one can order rosé slushies poolside at Nava, the new rooftop restaurant at Chicago’s Soho House. It’s clear that pink wine, once the darling of just the Côte d’Azur, is not just having a moment, it’s having an international season. Here are some of our favorite bottles to uncork.