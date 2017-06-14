9 Big California Red Wines for Dads

VIEW SLIDESHOW

No matter how you celebrate it, Father’s Day typically includes food and wine, whether it’s a casual backyard barbecue, a family get-together around the dining room table, or an elegant dinner on the town. And that means a special bottle of wine is in order for that special meal honoring a special dad. But it can’t be just any bottle of wine. It should be something big, substantial, with plenty of staying power and individuality— just like your dad. So whether you’re celebrating with hot dogs, pork ribs, or porterhouse steaks, here are nine well-structured red wines from Northern California that pay tribute to dad’s good taste.