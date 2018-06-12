Perfect Pours for Father’s Day

When it comes to celebrating the most important father in the world, wine can deliver a meaningful message. That puts more than a little pressure on the choice of bottles, of course. The decision can send you down a veritable rabbit hole of questions about the region, variety, and style (and price) that will say what you want to say to dad. As it turns out, some of California’s great vintners have tackled the task, crafting bottles dedicated to men who have played outsized roles in their lives and winemaking. Here are five—all bold Cabernet Sauvignons and blends—that, in our tastings, are doing their patriarchs proud and would be terrific choices for Father’s Day.