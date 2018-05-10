Sonoma Does Tasting Rooms Right

In western Sonoma—and the Russian River Valley in particular—the Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays are second to none in the world. Yet many of the tasting rooms where the wines have been poured have, until recently, been a little dated and more than a little rustic. Over the past several years, though, a stealth remodel has taken hold and a handful of new tasting rooms have redefined the Sonoma style—rustic still, but modernized and refined. Weathered wood shares space with glass and steel, and lounge seating turns Pinot and Chardonnay tastings into a luxurious experience. You might say the tasting rooms have caught up with the wines—together making an excellent destination for wine touring this spring and summer. Here are six of the best new spaces.