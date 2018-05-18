What We’d Pour for the Royal Wedding

Every British royal wedding offers irresistible insights into royal traditions. Some are seemingly inviolable, and others are eagerly challenged—like by the newest nuptial pair, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—as the world cheers on, glass in hand. Considering the multinational knot being tied this time around, an international field of sparkling wine is in order. There’s Champagne, of course—it’s not just the prince of celebration wines; it’s the king—but France offers great bubblies that aren’t Champagne, as well. In the U.S., California sparklers might be top of mind, but the Northwest is coming on strong. Prince Harry might be only sixth in line for the British throne now, having moved down a notch with the recent birth of his brother’s youngest son, but these seven sparkling wines would do a toast to the new royal couple proud.