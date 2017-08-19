Pinot Noir Essentials: The Garnet-Colored Good Stuff You Should Pour Tonight

Four reasons why Pinot Noir is fit for daily consumption.

August 19, 2017
bottle of Joseph Drouhin 2014 Chorey-les-Beaune

While I enjoy sophisticated wines of nearly every varietal, Pinot Noir remains my go-to. Its provenance has a time-tested quality—it is the varietal used in great Burgundies that have been made for centuries. And it is not just versatile enough to please many a picky palate, but has enough tannins to take some cellaring to boot.

Its expressions also suit a range of cuisine, from summer pasta dishes to spring lamb or hearty short ribs and holiday turkey. While I love that there’s a national day to celebrate the art of fermenting this grape, Pinot Noir Day actually rolls around once a week at my house. Here are several that have been on the Robb Report radar lately.

