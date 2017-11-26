Clos19 Takes the Small Store Premium Wine and Spirits Buying Experience Online

Cyber Monday is just a couple of days away, and this year, online shoppers have a new way to secure some of the best booze around for the wine or spirit snob on their gift list (or just themselves). Launched in the United States just a few weeks ago, Clos19 is a new e-commerce platform backed by luxury giant LMVH that doesn’t just focus on facilitating purchases, but also on providing the shopper with a holistic experience that includes education and access to experts, unique services, and special opportunities.

Initially launched in the U.K. and Germany earlier this year, Clos19 has expanded to offer its massive selection of LMVH wine and spirits to customers in the United States. In addition to the big names one would expect—Hennessey, Glenmorangie, Krug, Dom Perignon—the service also offers releases from some of the conglomerate’s smaller holdings like Volcan de mi Terra and Newton Vineyards. As part of the effort to make Clos19 feel like a complete lifestyle platform rather than a simple company storefront, many of the product pages offer a ton of extra information to help you get the most out of your purchase, like pairing and serving suggestions. You can also find cocktail recipes, expert tasting notes, and additional information about the release’s ingredients and creation; there’s even a handy but unobtrusive bottle size guide on wine and Champagne pages.

The website is simple and easy to navigate, but it houses a surprising amount of content if you dig in. Although focusing mostly on its brand’s standard and premium offerings, there are also sections in each of its main categories for rare and vintage bottles, including Glenmorangie Pride 1974 and Krug Clos d’Ambonnay 2000. For hosts, there is a large collection of cocktail-making videos and even a party-planning tool that will recommend wines, spirits, and accessories for your particular event. Want an even more intimate experience? Clos19’s Become the Host series will bring the party to you with masterclasses and tastings hosted by the company’s experts. One of its current offerings, for instance, comprises an in-home party for you and 10 guests that includes a mixology class and a backgammon tournament. (Follow the link to read an article in which we explore Clos19’s premium travel experiences in greater detail.)

For now, Clos19 is only available in New York and California, though it plans to roll out its service in Texas, Florida, and Illinois—as well as a few additional foreign markets—next year.