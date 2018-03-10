Audio
Better Records Finds the Best Vinyl Around
Finding the absolute best copies of vinyl takes time, but Better Records locates and cleans them for you.
Dynaudio Gives Its Xeo Collection a Shot in the Arm with Two New Models
Dynaudio ditches the Xeo 4 and 6 in favor of updated models that offer better performance and a more contemporary design.
HiFiMan’s New Headphone System Takes Us Back to Shangri-La
The Shangri-La Jr. features much of the same technology as its forebearer in a more compact package.
Bang & Olufsen Shows Its Geeky Side with a Kit That Can Resurrect Your Vintage Speakers
The DIY module can be added to vintage B&O speakers to upgrade its capabilities and allow wireless music streaming.
We Go Outside the Box to Review the Unique New Kube Portable Speaker
The first product from Thomas & Darden, the Kube is remarkably loud and can keep your drinks cool to boot.
McIntosh Releases a New Amp with Max Headroom
No, it doesn’t feature the computer-animated character from the 80s, but it does offer 2.8 dB of headroom and puts out 600 watts.
Fly Me to the Moon: Simaudio’s MOON 600i V2 Integrated Amplifier Reviewed
As imposing as it is powerful, the new integrated amp from Simaudio offers prodigious performance.
Bang & Olufsen’s New Noise-Canceling Headphones Deliver Silence on Demand
The flagship H8i and H9i have been upgraded for convenience and comfort.
Duel of the Desktop DACs: Astell&Kern and Chord at CES
A&K and Chord are both experts in digital-to-analog conversion, so which product gets the edge?
