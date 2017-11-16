Audeze’s Newest Planar Magnetic LCD Headphones Are Lightweight But Pack a Punch

California-based hi-fi manufacturer Audeze captivated us earlier this year with the introduction of the LCDi4 planar magnetic earphones, which offered some of the most impressive audio we have ever heard from an in-ear model. But the company wasn’t content to leave it at that. Just recently, Audeze introduced the latest addition to its LCD line of over-ear headphones—the $3,000 LCD-MX4.

Like the collection’s $4,000 LCD-4 flagship model, the new cans utilize a planar magnetic design and have stats that are nearly identical to those of the pricier model—although they weigh a good deal less thanks to their magnesium casing. Of course, this swap comes at the expense of the beautiful macassar ebony housing found on the LCD-4, but since lighter headphones are generally more comfortable during long listening sessions, the trade-off may be to the benefit of LCD-MX4 owners who don’t need the extra flash.

The open-back headphones use the same Double Fluxor magnetic array (and no, that’s not a McGuffin from a bad sci-fi movie) found on the LCD-4, which drives the diaphragm using magnetic fields as strong as 1.5 Teslas—about twice as strong as a standard array—providing improved resolution and less distortion. It has a hearty frequency response that ranges from a super-low 5 Hz up to 20 kHz (extended to 50 kHz). And with a 1- to 4-watt optimal power requirement, they should be able to run from just about any source—including laptops and phones.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, the Audeze LCD-MX4 is already available for purchase on the company’s website.