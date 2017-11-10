Bang & Olufsen Releases Its Smallest Multi-Room Wireless Speaker to Date

There is no doubt that Bang & Olufsen makes some great wireless speakers. Its ultra-portable Beoplay P2 (released earlier this year) produced seriously impressive sound in spite of its small size, and the Beoplay A2 even took home Best of the Best honors in 2015. Now, as part of its near-constant cavalcade of new high-end audio devices, the electronics manufacturer has introduced the latest member of its wireless family, the Beoplay M3 home speaker.

Measuring 5.5 inches in diameter and just under 6 inches tall, the M3 is designed to service small- to medium-sized rooms as a single device or as part of a multi-room setup. Its sound reproduction is handled by a tweeter covering the treble and a mid-woofer driver for the bass and upper midrange. Given its small size, it’s no surprise that the bass end of its frequency range is somewhat limited, bottoming out at 65 Hz, but it reaches a respectable 22 kHz at the top end.

You can pair the device with your phone via Bluetooth and begin streaming music immediately, but you will need to connect it to a Wi-Fi network to use its multi-room features. It also supports a number of streaming services like Apple Airplay, Chromecast, and QPlay; it will even support Airplay 2—Apple’s multi-room audio solution—in the near future.

The unpretentious speaker is available in gray or black—making it easy to integrate into a room’s existing style—and comes with a swappable cover in either fabric or aluminum. The Beoplay P2 hits stores today and is priced from $300—although that cost can rise with optional accessories like extra covers and a wall mount.