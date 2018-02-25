Dynaudio Gives Its Xeo Collection a Shot in the Arm with Two New Models

Danish hi-fi brand Dynaudio, hot off the debut of its multi-room Music collection, has once again updated its Xeo range of wireless active speakers—aka, those that don’t require an amp or other equipment to play, just a source. The new models comprise a pair of stand-mounted speakers (the Xeo 20) and a pair of floor-standers (the Xeo 30) that will replace the four-year-old Xeo 4 and Xeo 6, respectively.

Dynaudio’s engineers improved nearly every aspect of the new speakers’ predecessors, from enhanced audio reproduction to reworked styling. Knowledge gleaned from developing the company’s LYD 5 professional studio monitors has led to better firmware with upgraded compressor and limiter algorithms. The crossover on both models has also been updated, providing a larger overlap between the drivers with the goal of increasing bass performance and improving sound quality for listeners positioned off-axis.

Unlike the Xeo 4 and 6, which required the use of a separate Dynaudio Connect box to accept direct inputs that would then wirelessly transmitted to the speakers, the new models have built in optical, 3.5mm minijack, and RCA inputs. You will still need the Connect to transmit hi-res audio over Wi-Fi, but the 20 and 30 do feature direct Bluetooth support. This means that if you’re a high-res music junkie, you’re either going to have to tether your speakers to another device or shell out for a Connect to listen to signals up to 24bit/96kHz (still a bit on the lower end of the HD spectrum).

The Xeo 20 packs a tweeter and one of Dynaudio’s proprietary MSP woofers, while the Xeo 30 uses the same components, but adds another MSP woofer. The frequency response of both models goes all the way up to 21 kHz, but the bass end unsurprisingly extends a bit lower on the 30 than the 20—36 Hz versus 40 Hz.

The overall style of the pair has been updated to bring it more in line with modern tastes; the corners have been slightly rounded, metal parts are now finished in black, and the included grille is now black. The odd, module-like LED display and IR sensor that once sat on top of the speakers has now thankfully been moved bellow the woofers and integrated into the cabinet. Both are available with either black or white satin finishes.

At the end of the day, the new models will likely not replace your main home stereo system, but both pairs could be great options for the office or a bedroom. The Xeo 20 is priced at approximately $2,705 per pair, while the Xeo 30 will set you back about $4,425 per pair.