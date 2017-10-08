Focal Kanta No. 2 Loudspeakers Offer Flagship Features in a More Compact Package

Along with its new Clear reference headphones (check back soon for a full hands-on review), French audio manufacturer Focal debuted its Kanta No. 2 loudspeaker—the inaugural release in the new Kanta collection—on Friday. The result of three years of research and development, the three-way floor-standing speaker was designed to take advantage of the many of the acoustic innovations introduced on the brand’s Scala and flagship Utopia range, while presenting them in a more unobtrusive, compact form factor.

On the technological front, the Kanta No. 2 is elevated by the inclusion of beryllium tweeters adapted from the Infinite Acoustic Loading (IAL) and Infinite Horn Loading (IHL) tweeters first developed for the Utopia line. Its outstanding rigidity makes beryllium an ideal material for dome tweeter construction, allowing the speaker’s frequency range to top out at 40 kHz, well beyond the audible range of the human ear. The IAL 3 tweeter in the No. 2 was specifically designed to improve sound wave absorption and reduce its resonant frequency, allowing the high frequencies to blend seamlessly with the midrange.

The inaugural Kanta is also equipped with Focal’s Flax sandwich cones on the midrange and twin bass drivers. Consisting of flax fiber sandwiched between thin layers of glass fiber, the cones offer superior rigidity, lightness, and internal dampening—delivering a natural-sounding midrange and tight bass end. Using Focal’s Focus Time technology, the drivers (including the tweeter) are oriented in such a way that the sound from all four reaches the ear at the same time.

The Kanta No. 2 can be purchased with either a high-gloss finish or a walnut veneer, each of which is available in four color schemes. The speakers are priced at $9,165 a pair and are available starting this month.