Gryphon’s Kodo Reference Speaker System Is Four Towers of Audio Power

The Danish company that creates some of the world’s most beautiful electronics has entered the no-holds-barred loudspeaker arena with the Gryphon Kodo Reference Standard. Priced at $390,000, the system features four 93-inch-tall towers—two per channel. Each of the two bass towers incorporates eight vertically arrayed 8-inch bass drivers that handle frequencies from 200 Hz down to a subterranean 16 Hz. The drivers are powered by internal amplification that delivers 4,000 watts of peak power. In each of the other two towers is a vertical arrangement of 11 nonpowered drivers. Each of these towers also contains an air-motion transformer ribbon tweeter and two 4-inch midrange and three 5-inch mid-bass drivers.

You can create an entire Gryphon system by adding the brand’s digital and analog sources, preamplifier, and monster Mephisto amplifier, which is perfect for powering the tweeter tower. The towers’ modular construction enables you to select side panels that suit the rest of a room’s decor.