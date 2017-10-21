Klipsch’s Latest Powered Speakers Make Setting Up a Home Hi-Fi System a Breeze

There really is no end to the rabbit hole of dedicated devices an audiophile can get lost down when putting together the ultimate home audio system, although for most people, there is certainly something to be said for hi-fi gear that keeps things simple. Announced earlier this week, the latest offerings from Klipsch—the R-28PF floor-standing speakers and the R-14PM monitors—embody this approach wonderfully.

Both new models are powered speakers—meaning they have built-in amplifiers—and both come with integrated Bluetooth support and a range of wired inputs, including USB, RCA, and optical. A 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analog converter is integrated into both models to process even high resolution music. These features eliminate the need for amps, preamps, and receivers, making it easy to just plug the speakers into a source or connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and start listening immediately. They even feature built-in phono preamps for out-of-the-box turntable support.

The R-28PF floor-standing speakers are equipped with dual woofers to handle the low end and a tweeter mounted to a horn (a signature of Klipsch designs) for high frequency sounds, both of which are powered by a low-noise 260-watt amplifier. The R-14PM speakers have a similar setup, but only feature one woofer and are powered by 80-watt amps. To make up for their lack of deep bass, both models have an RCA output that can be used to connect the system to a dedicated subwoofer.

Both speakers are only available in one color scheme, but it is a sophisticated and versatile pairing of matte black with copper-colored speaker cones. The R-28PF is priced at $1,200 a pair, while the R-14PM will cost you $400 a pair; both are available now.