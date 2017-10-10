// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Nagra’s Heavy-Duty New HDPreamp References the Brand’s Past While Looking Ahead

Inspired by the company’s first consumer device, the preamp is loaded with new technology.

By on October 9, 2017
Nagra HDPreamp

Related Articles

Founded in 1951, Swiss audio manufacturer Nagra originally focused on building professional recorders for radio journalists as well as the film and television industries. However, the company eventually branched out and began producing consumer audiophile equipment, releasing the first of these items, the PL-P vacuum tube preamplifier, in 1997.

Now, to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the PL-P, the company is releasing a brand new preamp designed from the ground up. One of its most ambitious projects to date, the HDPreamp is the result of three years of work by the brand’s ten-person R&D department. Like its predecessor, Nagra’s new device is a vacuum tube model distinguished by a large, glowing modulometer on its face rather than a VU meter, but that’s where the similarities end.

Nagra HDPreamp

Nagra HDPreamp  Photo: Courtesy Nagra

The HDPreamp utilizes a new SuperCapacitor power supply, which offers a very low level of noise—similar to a battery—while still delivering the high-current capacity of a linear power supply. The preamp offers an impressive 160 dB of signal to noise and a mind-boggling frequency response range of 5 Hz to 200 kHz.

Nagra HDPreamp

Nagra HDPreamp  Photo: Courtesy Nagra

It also has a 50,000 ohm input impedance and a 0.2 ohm output impedance, giving it the capability to drive any amplifier available. To ensure the signal is not affected when the device is in operation, it rests on a specially designed vibration-free stand that helps eliminate resonance.

The Nagra HDPreamp is priced at $59,500 and available now.

More Audio

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Audio

More From Our Brands

ad