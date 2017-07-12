The Porsche Design 911 Speaker Redefines Car Stereo

The exhaust note of a Porsche 911 is music to auto enthusiasts’ ears, so it’s only logical that Porsche Design chose the tailpipe assembly of a 911 GT3 to house its new wireless Bluetooth speaker, simply dubbed the 911 Speaker.

Based in Zell am See, Austria, the independently operated Porsche Design Group was established in 1972 by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, grandson of marque founder Ferdinand Porsche and the designer of the original 911. This latest aural addition to the brand’s portfolio celebrates this automotive legacy by reimagining the iconic tailpipe through the lens of the firm’s enrapturing trademark industrial design.

The tailpipe’s rounded trapezoidal cover is replicated in high-gloss black aluminum and acts as a stand for the two audio drivers shaped like twin tailpipes. While not as powerful as some other Bluetooth speakers we have looked at recently, the 60-watt system can reach a respectable 95 decibels and play CD-quality audio for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The system uses Bluetooth to easily pair with personal computers or mobile devices like smartphones and tablets to stream music. (Although it is also equipped with an analog RCA input). Greater stereo separation can be achieved by syncing a pair of units so each speaker acts as a left or right channel. When entertaining, the synced speakers can be switched back to individual stereo mode to fill the room with loud, consistent sound.

Auto-minded audiophiles can purchase the new 911 Speaker ($550) online or at Porsche Design stores around the world beginning in October.