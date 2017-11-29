Shinola Expands Its Audio Offering With 4 New Headphones

Shinola, the Detroit luxury goods company that made a name for itself creating American-assembled watches, has introduced its sophomore audio release. The Canfield headphone collection comprises four new pairs: an over-ear model and an on-ear pair that are already available for purchase, and two others—both in-ear styles—that will be available by the end of the year. The headphones join the rest of the Canfield line, which also includes watches and messenger bags.

Shinola may be electronics newcomers, but its audio products—which to date include a turntable and a set of powered bookshelf speakers—have already proven impressive and popular. The company knows when to seek out collaborations with other audio manufacturers to supplement its expertise, such as working with established turntable manufacturer VPI to produce its Runwell turntable. This time around, it has announced a collaboration with Portland, Ore., in-ear monitor (IEM) manufacturer Campfire Audio. Shinola will begin shipping its two IEM models in December. The standout from this pair is the $495 “Pro” model featuring a quad-armature array—meaning each earpiece contains four drivers, all dedicated to different frequencies.

The company emphasizes quality materials and construction with all of their products. The Canfield over- and on-ear headphones are no exception, sporting all-steel and leather construction. Both models feature removable lambskin earpads, which will make the headphones warm to the ear but also comfortable. Sound generation is handled by a 50 mm dynamic driver in the over-ear model and a 40 mm dynamic driver in the on-ear model. They also feature in-line microphones for use with mobile phones that still include a headphone jack (iPhone X owners are out of luck). The pair are very minimalist in design, and somewhat retro-audio as well, with clean lines and gratuitous use of chromed steel that harkens back to the giant silver-faced receivers of the 1970s. The choice to use quality components will give the headphones a weight that some might not prefer, but the quality and durable feel is purposeful with these designs.

Both headphones come in black leather, brown “cognac”, or black PVD trim, and prices ranging from $495 to $650. They are available now directly from Shinola or from various retailers worldwide.