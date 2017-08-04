10 Design-Minded Turntables That Look as Gorgeous as They Sound

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Produced all over the world, high-end turntables have personalities and price tags as diverse as the engineers that design them. The recent surge in the popularity of vinyl records has received significant press from mainstream outlets (Sony recently made headlines with the announcement that it will be begin producing vinyl records again after a 28-year break), but coverage of the steady stream of beautiful and increasingly accurate high-end turntables seems limited to niche audio press.

Some audiophile turntables are so well-designed, they receive design awards and get exhibit space in museums. Others are well known beyond hi-fi circles because they were owned by famous celebrities or featured in famous films. Some are flashy and sure to grab attention, others are subtle and understated. But one thing is certain, the following 10 turntables are true works of art that look as good as the sound.