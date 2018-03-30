10 of the Most Expensive Power Cords Audiophiles Can Buy

No, those aren’t snakes or garden hoses coming out of the back of those power amplifiers; those are five-figure alternating-current (AC) power cords engineered for audiophiles. Like many things in the world of hi-fi, the efficacy of these costly cords (speaker cables can also be massively expensive) is not universally accepted. For those in the pro camp, the thinking behind audiophile-grade power cords is that AC power can become contaminated and is vulnerable to interference, which can affect audio system performance. Several companies offer power cables with varying features to address these issues. From cryogenic treatments to exotic and precious conductor metals, there seem to be as many solutions as manufacturers. While the prices of these cables can be shocking to the uninitiated, we’ll let you decide for yourself if these 10 ultra-expensive cables represent a good value proposition.