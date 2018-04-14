These Four Floor-Standing Speakers Will Cost You Six Figures

These four free-standing loud speakers were all released in 2017 and were designed by leaders of the industry, including the Danish brand Gryphon and the U.S. manufacturer Wilson Audio Modular Monitor. From a pair of modern sculpted, curvilinear speakers standing 7-feet tall to a pair of aluminum high-gloss speakers with 6 long-throw woofers, these audio masterpieces may set you back over $100,000, but they have been engineered for the discerning ears of true audiophiles – any one of these is sure to alter the way you enjoy sound at home or in the office. Read on to hear what these loudmouthed speakers have to say.